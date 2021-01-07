Facing Calls for Removal, Trump Reverses Positions on Election Loss, Rioters and COVID

Facing growing calls for impeachment, President Donald Trump condemned his supporters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, saying they "do not represent our country" in a statement that also called for a "seamless transition of power."

"America is and must always be a nation of law and order, the demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy," Trump said.

The statement, though filled with numerous falsehoods, marks a stark shift for Trump, who only yesterday was slow to call for the rioters to disperse and told them “we love you.”

Over the last four years, he has rarely criticized acts of violence or racism by supporters. Trump also offered a rare reflection on the damage that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused Americans.

