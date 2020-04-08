The Trump Administration
The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
World Health Organization

White House Working on Plan to Cut Aid to WHO

The move comes as President Donald Trump tries to deflect blame for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

 The White House’s Office of Management and Budget is working on a possible plan for cutting U.S. aid to the World Health Organization, administration officials said Wednesday, as President Donald Trump tries to deflect blame for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Administration officials said they also plan to look into the timeline of the WHO’s reaction to coronavirus after it first appeared in China, and “links” to China, NBC News reports.

“What the WHO knew and how it reacted to that knowledge is relevant to the U.S. government’s response to the crisis,” a senior administration official said.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Boxing Glove and Painted Trays: A Look at Gifts From Trump

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Trump to Open More Wildlife Refuge Land to Hunting, Fishing

Trump’s focus on the WHO comes as he continues to face questions about his early public statements playing down the virus and how unprepared his administration has been for the pandemic. The president’s embrace of a broadside against the WHO echoes similar criticism from hosts on Fox News, including Tucker Carlson, and some Republican lawmakers.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

World Health OrganizationDonald Trumpcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us