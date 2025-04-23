Live updates: Law firms fighting Trump to ask judges to permanently block executive orders

What to Know
- The firms — Perkins Coie and WilmerHale — have said the orders imposed are unconstitutional assaults on the legal profession.
- Another firm, Jenner & Block, is expected to make similar arguments next week.
- The executive orders taking aim at some of the country's most elite and prominent law firms are part of a wide-ranging retribution campaign by Trump designed to reshape civil society and extract concessions from perceived adversaries.
