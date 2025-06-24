The Trump Administration

Live updates: Trump's ceasefire plan stumbles as Israel says Iran fired more missiles

President Trump announced a 'total ceasefire' between the two countries after nearly two weeks of attacks.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • In a phone interview with NBC News, President Donald Trump said he didn’t believe Israel and Iran “will ever be shooting at each other again.”
  • Israel agreed to Trump’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office said in a statement, moments before claiming that Iran had violated the agreement.
  • Iran has denied launching a missile at Israel, state media has reported.
  • Trump to meet other world leaders in “historic” NATO summit.

The statement from the IDF Chief of the General Staff comes just hours after Iranian state media reported that Iran had launched its final round of missiles at Israel and President Trump confirmed the ceasefire on his Truth Social platform. Follow along for live updates.

