Live updates: House to vote on DOGE-backed cuts; nationwide protests continue

The House is expected to vote on legislation to cancel spending with the aim of codifying cuts proposed by DOGE.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • The House is expected to vote on legislation to cancel spending on the U.S. Agency for International Development, Public Broadcasting Service, National Public Radio and other programs, with the aim of codifying cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency.
  • Protests over immigration raids that started in Los Angeles have begun to spread across the country, with more planned into the weekend.
  • Members of Congress and their families will attend an annual picnic at the White House today, with the notable absence of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who said he was uninvited over his opposition to some of Trump's policies.
  • Iran and the United States will hold a sixth round of negotiations this Sunday in Oman to address Tehran’s accelerating nuclear program, Oman's foreign minister announced Thursday, amid rising regional tensions.

The House is expected to vote on legislation to cancel spending with the aim of codifying cuts proposed by DOGE. Follow along for live updates.

