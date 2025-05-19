The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump hopes for ceasefire progress in Russia-Ukraine war during phone call with Putin

Ahead of the much anticipated call, leaders from Britain, France, Germany and Italy said they spoke Sunday with Trump, after Russia and Ukraine remained far apart in direct talks last week.

By NBC Staff

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump is set to speak today with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in what the U.S. president said is an attempt to stop the “bloodbath” of the war in Ukraine.
  • The House Budget Committee advanced President Donald Trump’s multitrillion-dollar domestic policy package Sunday night, two days after a group of conservatives voted to reject it.
  • Pope Leo XIV and JD Vance meet ahead of US-led diplomatic flurry to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine

Trump set to implore Putin to end the 'bloodbath' in Ukraine in high-stakes phone call. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us