Live updates: Trump's global tariffs snap into effect, including 104% rate on goods from China

What to Know
- President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs went into effect at midnight ET, including an additional 50% on goods from China, the White House said.
- Trump said Tuesday that his administration will "very shortly" announce tariffs on pharmaceuticals.
- The average tariff faced by the dozens of nations Trump targeted is 29%, with many as high as 40%.
