Live updates: Trump to host South African president at the White House

What to Know
- U.S. President Donald Trump will host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House today.
- The House Rules Committee has been meeting on the Republicans' massive budget bill since 1 a.m. House leaders aim to pass the bill this week, but some Republicans have sought changes that would raise the state and local tax deduction, or SALT, and make deeper cuts to Medicaid.
- The Justice Department is investigating New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo over his testimony to Congress.
- A judge ordered the Trump administration to "maintain custody" of migrants deported to war-torn South Sudan.
Trump will host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House today. Follow along for live updates.