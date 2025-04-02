The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: President Trump set to announce new round of tariffs

Trump administration officials have argued that the higher costs from tariffs are worth it for the increase in manufacturing jobs that would be created over the long-term.

By NBC Staff

U.S. President Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Tariffs are fees U.S.-based companies pay the federal government when they import affected products into the United States.
  • Tariffs raise the cost of doing business outside the United States. 
  • Trump administration officials have argued that the higher costs from tariffs are worth it for the increase in manufacturing jobs that would be created over the long-term.

President Donald Trump is set to announce a sweeping plan Wednesday to place tariffs on potentially trillions of dollars’ worth of goods imported into the United States. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us