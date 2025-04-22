The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Supreme Court to consider case on LGBT children's books, Putin says he's open to talks

Some Maryland parents say they have a religious right to make sure their children aren't exposed to LGBTQ books in the classroom.

By NBC Staff

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 17: Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during Russian-Qatari talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace, April 17, 2025 in Moscow, Russia. Qatar's Emir met with Putin for talks on Ukraine and energy.
Photo by Contributor/Getty Images

What to Know

  • U.S. Supreme Court hears case about parents' objections to LGBTQ books for elementary school children 
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin signals he's ready for ceasefire talks
  • U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social called chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell a "major loser" and warned that the U.S. economy could slow down unless interest rates fall immediately.
  • The S&P closed down 2.4%. Since its February highs, the index is now off 16%, approaching bear market territory of a 20% decline.

Trump called Powell a "major loser" and warned that the U.S. economy could slow down unless interest rates fall immediately. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us