The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Donald Trump

Trump Visits One of His Private Golf Courses for First Time in 75 Days

The president's visit to Trump National Golf Club in Virginia comes as the White House is pushing states to lift stay-at-home orders and for the economy to reopen

The motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump enters the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on September 8, 2018
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump kicked off his Memorial Day weekend by visiting his club in Virginia, marking the president's first time back at one of his private golf courses in 75 days, the longest stretch of his administration without spending time at one.

He was seen leaving the White House on Saturday morning wearing a white hat, white shirt and no mask as his motorcade made its way to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump last visited his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the weekend of March 6 where he hosted several Brazilian officials who shortly after tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

Jeff Sessions 15 hours ago

Jeff Sessions Stands Up to Former Boss Trump on Twitter

D.C. 17 hours ago

Trump’s Disconnect With DC Widens During Viral Pandemic

The president spent most of the rest of March locked down at the White House participating in near-daily press briefings with the White House coronavirus task force highlighting the administration's response to the pandemic. The briefings were abandoned in late April after Trump was criticized for suggesting people might be able to prevent the coronavirus by injecting or ingesting toxic household cleaning products.

Recently, Trump has begun to take day trips outside of Washington to thank factory workers producing medical equipment used to combat the coronavirus.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpMemorial Day WeekendTrump National Golf Club
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us