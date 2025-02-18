Presidents Day brings protests against Trump's policies

The Presidents Day holiday was filled with protests and press conferences.

Sentiment opposing President Donald Trump echoed from Boston Common to the New Hampshire State House Monday as demonstrators pushed back on his rapidly unfolding agenda.

"It is an overall objection to the administration," said New Hampshire protester Brittni Widdick.

"Silence is compliance," said protester Lisa Kotyra in Boston.

Immigration, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and Trump himself drew the ire of protesters, but some Republicans say none of this should be a surprise.

"They wouldn't be out there if he wasn't being effective," said GOP strategist Ozzie Palomo. "When people kind of come to me and they act surprised that he's looking to cut the federal bureaucracy, that he's looking to, you know, kind of suspend some of the Biden subsidies across the board in different sectors, this is precisely what he campaigned on."

The president's policies have received more formal opposition, as attorneys general from across the country have dragged multiple Trump priorities into court.

Protesters say they're hoping to expand their own actions.

"These are the same people that are calling their senators and representatives to make sure they know what their constituents want," said Widdick.

While that takes shape, Republicans are commending Trump, citing a productive and forward-looking first four weeks in office.

"With Trump, speed kills," said Palomo. "They will make some mistakes coming out the gate, that they will go back and have to fix, but they are driven."