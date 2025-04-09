Public weighs in at hearing for Mass. budget plan

An important piece of the budget process played out Tuesday on Beacon Hill.

Advocates, organizers and Bay Staters in general weighed in on Massachusetts' spending plans, pushing for specific priorities as the Legislature considers Gov. Maura Healey's $62 billion plan for fiscal year 2026.

Legislators listened to passionate testimony touching on wind energy, funding pullbacks and dozens of students calling for prioritizing rural schools.

But will it make a difference? The House submits its budget proposal next week and the Senate soon after.

"If citizens aren't telling us about why an issue is important, why there's something going on within their community, we might not know that, and the folks representing them won't know, either," said Sen. Pavel Payano.

Ahead of Tuesday's hearing, 150 people signed up to speak. The House and Senate will each submit a budget plan, followed by Conference Committee to strike a compromise, and ultimately sending that proposal to Healey's desk.