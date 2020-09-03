QAnon Supporter Tracy Lovvorn to Face Longtime Rep. Jim McGovern in November

Tracy Lovvorn, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination for Massachusetts' 2nd Congressional District, has publicly expressed support for a group promoting a far-right conspiracy theory.

Lovvorn, who will face longtime incumbent Rep. Jim McGovern in the general election in November, is one of 21 congressional candidate on a ballot that month who have supported QAnon publicly.

There is no website for QAnon. It's not an organization or an association. Most people who spoke with NBC10 Boston described it the same way Wikipedia does: as "a far-right conspiracy theory alleging that a cobble of Satan-worshiping pedophiles running a global child sex trafficking ring is plotting against President Donald Trump."

Asked about that definition, Lovvorn said, "That sounds like a sci-fi movie, right? It's mind-blowingly out there."

Yet she does not denounce Qanon. She says she appreciates any opportunity to discuss child sex trafficking, pedophilia and pornography, which she says is running rampant in our country.

"So anything that brings attention to that, I don't see how that’s a bad thing," she said.

McGovern has a different view.

"This is a dangerous, sick cult, and people are resorting to violence, are being influenced by this, and it is very, very dangerous for our democracy," he said.

"During times of distress and economic dislocation, that sort of thing, that conspiratorial thinking, becomes more prominent," said Rob Boatright, a political science professor at Clark University.

Lovvorn, a 48-year-old physical therapist who is married with two children, says she embraces the diversity of the Republican party that includes Gov. Charlie Baker and Trump -- both of whom she supports.

"I try to reach out to what I call our JFK Democrats," she said. "Our conservative Democrats that ask what they can do for the country."

McGovern has been in office since 1997.