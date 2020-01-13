Rep. Ayanna Pressley Announces 2020 Reelection Bid

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who two years ago became the first woman of color elected to represent Massachusetts in Congress, on Monday announced her campaign for reelection in 2020.

"I’m so proud to announce my campaign for re-election in 2020," Pressley tweeted.

"Together, we’ve advocated, legislated, organized & mobilized for progress & to hold this admin accountable. I can’t wait to continue working along w/ you in the coming year & beyond."

In a statement, Pressley, who represents the state's 7th congressional district, took a shot a President Donald Trump.

“At this defining moment, I know I am where I am meant to be — in Congress, working to both make progress on the issues of consequence facing the communities of the Massachusetts 7th — and communities around the country — and to resist the occupant of the White House and this Administration," she said.