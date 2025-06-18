Rep. Katherine Clark weighs in on Iran and political violence

The No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives spoke with NBC10 Boston about a range of issues affecting people in Massachusetts, across the U.S. and internationally.

Rep. Katherine Clark, the House minority whip, reacted to a series of critical stories, including the ever-evolving Israel-Iran conflict.

"We want to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, and we also want to make sure that we do not become engulfed in that region, in a regional war," said Clark.

Just hours after our conversation, President Donald Trump would leave the G7 early, saying on social media that "everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran" and later proclaiming, "we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran."

Rising tensions in the Middle East forced President Trump back to the White House early from the G7 summit.

Clark detailed how she's viewing the president's approach.

"It's very risky to not really be able to evaluate what the position of the United States is," she said.

She also addressed political violence. A gunman killed Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, over the weekend, wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

"As horrifying as it was, it is also not surprising," said Clark. "While I worry about political violence, it all ends up on the doorsteps of American families, and that's what we have to keep our eye on."

Beyond those two subjects, Clark spoke on immigration enforcement in Massachusetts and needs for the broader national system.

"We have to make sure that we fix this system. It will help relieve undocumented and illegal immigration," she said.

Watch an extended conversation with Clark this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. during NBC10 Boston Weekend Today.