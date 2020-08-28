RNC Airs Video Clip of ‘Biden's America' — It Was Actually Barcelona

The video feature two Chicago-area sisters

A screengrab of the video aired during the RNC segment actually shows 2019 protests in Barcelona.
Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention aired a video on Monday decrying U.S. protests and citing potential chaos in the streets if Democratic candidate Joe Biden is elected president.

The video, which has since been posted on President Trump’s official YouTube account, is titled “Catalina and Madeline” and features two Chicago-area sisters, Catalina and Madeline Lauf, who discuss their conservative beliefs and their support for the president.

NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team was able to identify that a portion of the video was in fact taken during Catalonia independence protests in October 2019 and not during recent protests in the United States over racial injustice and police brutality. Catalonian public broadcaster, CCA, was first to report on the misinformation on Aug. 25.

Politics

Donald Trump 27 mins ago

Trump Pardons Alice Johnson, Who Praised Him in RNC Speech

Decision 2020 1 hour ago

Pastor Jamal Bryant Urges Black Voters to ‘Crawl to the Polls If We Have to'

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us