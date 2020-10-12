Roberta McCain

Roberta McCain, John McCain's Mother, Dies at 108

TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images

The mother of U.S. Sen. John McCain, whose feisty personality became her son’s secret weapon during his 2008 presidential campaign, has died. Roberta Wright McCain was 108.

A spokesperson for her daughter-in-law Cindy McCain says Roberta McCain died Monday. A cause of death was not immediately released.

She was 20 when she eloped with the man who would become the Arizona Republican senator’s father, marrying into a storied military family. John McCain Jr. eventually retired with the rank of four-star admiral — the same rank held by his father, John S. “Slew” McCain Sr.

Politics

Roberta McCain 10 mins ago

Roberta McCain, Mother of John McCain, Dies at 108

KAMALA HARRIS 2 hours ago

Sen. Kamala Harris: ‘With This Nomination, Equal Justice Under Law Is at Stake'

Roberta McCain remained active into her 90s, traveling with her identical twin sister Rowena and campaigning for her son. The GOP hoped her presence would convince voters concerned about her son’s age when he sought the presidency.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Roberta McCainJohn McCainMeghan McCain
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us