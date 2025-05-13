Rumeysa Ozturk shares concern for hundreds of women still in ICE custody in Louisiana

Rumeysa Ozturk, the Tufts University student detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March, is back in Massachusetts after spending six weeks in federal custody.

A judge in Vermont ordered Ozturk's release from a detention facility in Louisiana Friday, and many of her neighbors in Somerville praised that decision.

Her lawyers have called out the private processing centers holding thousands of immigrants.

Ozturk made it a point to highlight the roughly 900 women detained at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center who are not afforded the same legal resources and community support she's received.

The graduate student walked out of the processing center in Basile, Louisiana, amid cheers after 45 days behind bars.

"Thank you so much for all the support and love," she told NBC10 Boston after exiting the facility Friday.

The Turkish national made her way back to the Bay State Saturday following her arrest by ICE near her home in Somerville.

She extended her gratitude to the world, but not without voicing her concern for hundreds of her former fellow inmates.

"Please don't forget about all the wonderful women in the immigration detention system. I was so tired of witnessing cries and pain that can all be preventable," she said at a press conference at Boston's Logan Airport.

Ozturk's supporters decried her treatment at the private processing center, accusing the company GEO Group of lack of care and sanitation. Her lawyers argued the conditions worsened her asthma.

"We know from direct experience that these are places of serious abuses of human rights," said Anthony Enriquez, vice president of advocacy and litigation at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

Enriquez co-authored a 2024 study, surveying 6,000 inmates at different GEO Group facilities across the country.

"These places are in incredibly isolated regions that are far from legal assistance, far from family," he said. "They make it impossible for detained people to actually have due process."

Enriquez said The Trump administration is going out of its way to send detained immigrants to the South quickly.

"They're located in regions of the country where the most conservative courts are taking a consistently anti-immigrant position," he added.

"Our contracted services are monitored by the federal government to ensure strict compliance with all applicable federal standards," the GEO Group said in a statement. "These allegations are part of a long-standing, politically motivated, and radical campaign to abolish ICE."

"You're a hero for all the people who are still being detained or afraid of being detained. You're standing up and you're smiling about it. You know, it's inspiring," Mike Mathis, who recorded the widely-circulated video of Ozturk's arrest, said on Monday.

Mathis and other neighbors in Somerville have since organized to watch out for one another.

"Trying to be more vigilant and figure out, 'What can we do if this were to ever happen again?'" said Ozturk's neighbor, John Wiesemann.

The Trump administration argues that Ozturk supports Hamas, a terror group. But the federal judge in Vermont who presided over Ozturk's bail hearing on Friday said the government failed to prove that.

Ozturk's lawyers have asked to give her privacy as she continues her studies at Tufts and proceeds with her immigration case in court.