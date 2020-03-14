Bernie Sanders

Sanders Wins Northern Mariana Islands Caucuses, NBC News Projects

The Vermont senator took four delegates, but Biden still holds a big lead

Senator Bernie Sanders
Senator Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders wins the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucuses over rival Joe Biden, NBC News projects.

The Vermont senator had 84 votes, topping Biden, who received 48 votes on Saturday in the U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean. Because it is a territory and not a state, Northern Mariana Islands residents are not able to vote in the general election.

Sanders picked up four of the six delegates up for grabs, but Biden still holds a 860 to 706 lead to secure the Democratic nomination.

