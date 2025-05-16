SCOTUS hears arguments about birthright citizenship and national injunctions

A contentious issue began being heard at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The nine justices reviewed an emergency request from the Trump administration after lower courts issued a national injunction halting an executive order that would restrict the Constitutional right to birthright citizenship.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I think what we have are lower courts making snap judgements on the merits," argued United States Solicitor General D. John Sauer.

The liberal wing of the court seemed to push back on that framing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"The argument here is that the president is violating an established — not just one, but my count, four established Supreme Court precedents," said Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

President Donald Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship for undocumented parents went before a federal judge in Boston Friday morning. Both opponents, like Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, and supporters of Trump's executive order suspect it will end up before the Supreme Court. And NBC10 Boston political commentator Sue O'Connell explains why Massachusetts' federal courts are emerging as a preferred venue for challenges to Trump's orders. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

"You're going to have, like, individual by individual by individual, and all of those individuals are going to win, and the ones who can't afford to go to court, they're the ones who are going to lose," said Associate Justice Elena Kagan.

Members of the conservative majority also voiced skepticism toward the argument.

"If you win here on this procedural point, it seems very likely that the day after, there are going to be suits filed all over the place," said Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"How do you suggest we reach this case on the merits expeditiously?" asked Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Solicitor General Sauer replied, "We think this case cries for percolation."

The attorneys general argue that the principle of birthright citizenship is “enshrined in the Constitution” and that Trump does not have the authority to issue the order, which they called a “flagrantly unlawful attempt to strip hundreds of thousands of American-born children of their citizenship based on their parentage.” Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is among those that brought the initial action, reacting to these peripheral arguments outside the Supreme Court.

"Nationwide relief is essential, it's important, and if we don't get it, then suddenly, we're asking folks, on their own, to seek relief," said Campbell.

An emergency decision could come at any point. The court generally releases the bulk of its decisions at the end of June when the term concludes.