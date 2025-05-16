SCOTUS hears arguments about birthright citizenship and national injunctions

A contentious issue began being heard at the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The nine justices reviewed an emergency request from the Trump administration after lower courts issued a national injunction halting an executive order that would restrict the Constitutional right to birthright citizenship.
"I think what we have are lower courts making snap judgements on the merits," argued United States Solicitor General D. John Sauer.
The liberal wing of the court seemed to push back on that framing.
"The argument here is that the president is violating an established — not just one, but my count, four established Supreme Court precedents," said Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
"You're going to have, like, individual by individual by individual, and all of those individuals are going to win, and the ones who can't afford to go to court, they're the ones who are going to lose," said Associate Justice Elena Kagan.
Members of the conservative majority also voiced skepticism toward the argument.
"If you win here on this procedural point, it seems very likely that the day after, there are going to be suits filed all over the place," said Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
"How do you suggest we reach this case on the merits expeditiously?" asked Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Solicitor General Sauer replied, "We think this case cries for percolation."
Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell is among those that brought the initial action, reacting to these peripheral arguments outside the Supreme Court.
"Nationwide relief is essential, it's important, and if we don't get it, then suddenly, we're asking folks, on their own, to seek relief," said Campbell.
An emergency decision could come at any point. The court generally releases the bulk of its decisions at the end of June when the term concludes.