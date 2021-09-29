Senate Reaches Deal to Avoid Government Shutdown, Schumer Announces

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown.

"We are ready to move forward," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on.. the continuing resolution, to prevent a government shutdown and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Without passing the bill, the federal government would face a shutdown after the calendar turns to Friday. The deal announced by Schumer keeps the government open through Dec. 3.

The House passed a government funding bill last week on a party-line vote of 220-211.

