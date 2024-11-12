‘Exactly the same Seth Moulton': Rep. stands by comments on trans athletes, record

Congressman Seth Moulton is standing by his views on trans students in sports amid backlash.

The Massachusetts Democrat had told The New York Times that he wouldn't want his daughters to get "run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete," and continued by saying that Democrats "shame and belittle" the varying perspectives of voters and lost to Donald Trump as a result.

He elaborated on those remarks while speaking to reporters Monday.

"What I've said is consistent with the views of the majority of Americans, but it's shut out of the Democratic Party debate," Moulton said.

The congressman has often voted in support of LGBTQ+ rights, backing the Equality Act in September of 2015. NBC10 Boston asked Moulton if his views had changed since then, and how constituents should view him after these latest remarks.

"Exactly the same Seth Moulton. Why is it not supportive of people you care about to talk about their issues?" he said. "I don't understand how that's not supportive."

That nuanced view drew mixed reaction from party strategists like Kate Norton.

"I think we can do self-examining as a party, as Democrats, without having to disparage entire groups of people," she said.

Activists in Salem see little wiggle room, calling on Moulton to step aside.

"I don't think Seth Moulton is fit for representing the district if he can't represent his most vulnerable community members," said Coyote Sanchez, of Witch City Punks Against Hate.

Moulton has no plans to resign — he recently won reelection, running unopposed.