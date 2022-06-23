Sonia Chang-Díaz Leaves Mass. Governor's Race

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz left the Massachusetts governor's race on Thursday, though she said she would keep her name on the ballot for the Democratic primary.

Chang-Díaz qualified for the ballot at the state Democratic convention but had consistently been trailing in the polls behind Attorney General Maura Healey.

While she said she was leaving the race, Chang-Díaz insisted at an event in Jamaica Plain she wasn't dropping out but "continuing the fight." She endorsed a slate of "courage Democrats."

BREAKING:@SoniaChangDiaz in Jamaica Plain to announce she is stopping her race for Governor but keeping her name on ballot. — Alison King NBC10 Boston (@AlisonNBCBoston) June 23, 2022

BREAKING: @SoniaChangDiaz says she is not “dropping out.” She is leaving the race but “continuing the fight.” #mapoli @NBC10Boston — Alison King NBC10 Boston (@AlisonNBCBoston) June 23, 2022

Sonia Chang Diaz discusses her candidacy for Massachusetts governor.

