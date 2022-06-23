Sonia Chang-Díaz Leaves Mass. Governor's Race

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz left the Massachusetts governor's race on Thursday, though she said she would keep her name on the ballot for the Democratic primary.
Chang-Díaz qualified for the ballot at the state Democratic convention but had consistently been trailing in the polls behind Attorney General Maura Healey.
While she said she was leaving the race, Chang-Díaz insisted at an event in Jamaica Plain she wasn't dropping out but "continuing the fight." She endorsed a slate of "courage Democrats."
This breaking news story will be updated.