Sonia Chang-Díaz Leaves Mass. Governor's Race

While she said she was leaving the race, Chang-Díaz insisted at an event in Jamaica Plain she wasn't dropping out but "continuing the fight"

By Alison King and Asher Klein

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz announces she's leaving the Massachusetts governor's race at an event on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz left the Massachusetts governor's race on Thursday, though she said she would keep her name on the ballot for the Democratic primary.

Chang-Díaz qualified for the ballot at the state Democratic convention but had consistently been trailing in the polls behind Attorney General Maura Healey.

While she said she was leaving the race, Chang-Díaz insisted at an event in Jamaica Plain she wasn't dropping out but "continuing the fight." She endorsed a slate of "courage Democrats."

Sonia Chang Diaz discusses her candidacy for Massachusetts governor.

