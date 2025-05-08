Spilka interested in removing cellphones from classrooms

The Senate president wants Massachusetts to consider making schools cellphone-free in an effort to eliminate distractions in the classroom.

Senate President Karen Spilka broadly broached the idea in a speech to business leaders Wednesday morning, a day after her branch unveiled its fiscal 2026 budget that continues to prioritize hefty investments in education spanning from pre-K to free community college. The Ashland Democrat indicated that her son, a public school teacher, inspired her to address the issue.

"There is mounting evidence that cell phone usage among students during the school day is detrimental for a number of reasons — from simple distraction to more worrying issues such as cheating and cyber bullying," Spilka plans to say at a Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce forum at the Westin Boston Seaport, according to a copy of her prepared remarks.

"I know you will find this hard to believe, but it can be difficult for me to process the constant stream of negativity I receive through various digital channels — and I have a team that manages my social media and a fully developed pre-frontal cortex," she continued. "So, I can't imagine what 24/7 content, both impersonal and very personal, must do to a child trying to navigate learning while juggling emotions and the normal pressures of growing up."

At least 18 states already have laws that restrict cellphone use in schools, Spilka said.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell wants to ban cellphones in the state's classrooms through the STUDY Act.

"In Massachusetts, our schools should be a truly safe space where kids can grow, learn, make mistakes, and develop healthy relationships, and so making schools cell phone free should be as fundamental to our understanding of what helps a child learn as providing school meals and access to social and emotional learning resources," she said.

Spilka's remarks do not mention any specific legislation and she said she "would like the Senate to explore ways to keep our schools distraction-free — and more precisely cell phone free."

Spilka, who has fiercely criticized President Donald Trump, also urged business leaders to speak out against the administration's actions, including federal funding cuts to research.

"So – again – my plea: You can count on the Massachusetts Senate to do all we can to uphold the rule of law, separation of powers and due process, but we are limited in what we can do and we can't do it alone," Spilka said. "That's why we need your partnership more than ever to call out, when appropriate, a President who wants to be king and a Congress that is handing over its power to that President."

The Senate president also challenged Trump to visit Massachusetts to learn about ways to grow the workforce, pursue live-saving research, and embrace diversity initiatives.