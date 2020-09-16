Spouses of Biden and Harris Stump for the Campaign in NH

Jill Biden spent Wednesday afternoon in New Hampshire along with Kamala Harris‘s husband, Doug Emhoff, speaking to Veterans in Dover.

The former second lady reminded voters, “The Bidens are a military family. You know, my dad served in World War II.”

And they spoke to residents of Bedford about the Affordable Care Act.

Reacting to the story of one cancer survivor, Emhoff said, “Your story is the same if you’re a Democrat, Republican. These illnesses don’t care what party are in.”

The top Biden surrogates were hoping to build on what polls show is a seven-to-11-point lead for Biden in a state Donald Trump is still confident he can win.

The president held his first post-convention rally in Manchester. His son Eric is campaigning in the state Thursday.

President Trump made a campaign trip to New Hampshire the day after his RNC speech.

“I think it tells us that New Hampshire is a battleground state once again,” said Andy Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

He said you only need to look to the year 2000 to know why New Hampshire is not overlooked.

“Al Gore lost the presidency because he didn’t campaign hard enough in New Hampshire and lost our four electoral votes. No one wants to make that same mistake again,” Smith said.

Trump lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton four years ago by less than 3,000 votes. And while Smith warns against discounting the hidden Trump vote, he does point to Trump’s consistently low 40% job approval rating -- which often translates into a loss.

“They know that New Hampshire is going to be close. But which campaign can motivate their people to show up, despite what they see in the polls?” Smith said.

The New Hampshire Republican party is blasting Joe Biden for sending surrogates to the state instead of coming himself. The last time Biden was here was in February for the New Hampshire primary.

No word from the campaign if Biden plans to be in New Hampshire before Election Day.