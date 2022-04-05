Chris Sununu

Sununu's Trump Remarks at Roast Upset Fellow Republicans

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Donald Trump was "f****** crazy," and despite saying he was joking, close supporters of the former president in the Granite State like Al Baldassaro are not amused; Political Director Chuck Todd of NBC News says Sununu could be a 2024 alternative for Republicans who want to shift away from Trump

By Alison King

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's remarks about Donald Trump this weekend upset some of the former president's supporters in his own party.

Speaking at the Gridiron Club's spring dinner Saturday, Sununu referred to Trump as "f****** crazy."

"I don't think he's so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution," the governor said. "But I think if he were in one, he ain't getting out."

Sununu has made light of the roasting, saying he was just making jokes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Everyone takes it in the right spirit, in the right tone," he said. "Even the former president has been there."

But Al Baldasaro, Trump's 2020 New Hampshire campaign co-chair, was not amused. In fact, he said he was "disgusted."

"That was no joke. I thought the governor was the real joke," Baldassaro said. "Sununu is not a big fan of Trump. He never was. We all know that."

Trump supporters may be angry, but NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd doesn't think Sununu will suffer any consequences.

"There's a whole bunch of elected Republicans that want [Trump] to go away," Todd said. "I think Chris Sununu was giving voice to that."

Todd thinks that Trump is showing signs of weakness — and that if Republicans are looking for an alternative in 2024, Sununu could fit the bill.

"If you were to ask me who could be both electable, but appeal to sort of the old-school conservative wing of the party, Chris Sununu has a persona that could do that," he said.

More political news

Donald Trump Mar 30

Amid Criticism for Praising Putin, Trump Asks Russian Leader for Info on Hunter Biden

Donald Trump Mar 28

Federal Judge Says ‘More Likely Than Not' Trump Committed Crimes in Election Overturn Attempt

Todd has been following other political news in the Granite State, including the news that Republican Matt Mowers, running for his party's nomination for the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, voted twice during the 2016 primary elections. The potential violation of federal voting law creates an awkward situation for Republicans calling for election integrity after backing Trump's lies about a stolen 2020 election.

"You know, if you're pushing the whole 'election integrity' spiel and you, yourself, participate in it, I think that's where voters get real cynical," Todd said.

As for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, facing a few Republican challengers, Todd says she is vulnerable in this political climate.

This article tagged under:

Chris SununuDonald TrumpNew HampshireChuck ToddMatt Mowers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us