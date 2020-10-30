Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is backed by a majority of Hispanics registered to vote in Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Texas, according to four separate polls conducted by polling and strategy firm Mason-Dixon for Telemundo.

The four states are crown jewels of the electoral college for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The results in those states could determine who comes out on top between Biden and President Donald Trump, who seeks reelection for another four years in office.

Let's Talk Texas

The poll in Texas found that Biden leads with 58% of support to Trump's 34% of support among Hispanic registered voters who intend on voting. In Texas, 1% said they would vote for a third-party candidate and 7% said they were undecided.

Additionally, Biden is more popular among women in that state (63% versus 27% for Trump) and the Mexican community's vote also favors Biden (61% to Trump's 32% of support).

These are the poll results when broken down by area:

Area In Favor of Biden In Favor of Trump Other Undecided Dallas/Fort Worth 51% 40% - 9% Houston 56% 35% 2% 7% San Antonio 61% 34% 1% 4% Brownsville/McAllen 63% 31% - 6% El Paso 64% 26% 2% 8%

How They Could Vote in Florida

In the coveted southern state of Florida, Biden is ahead of Trump by 5% (48% vs. 43%) — with a wider margin of preference for the Democrat among women and people younger than 50, according to the poll.

However, voter preferences within Hispanic communities in that state vary. Among Puerto Ricans, Biden is favored with 66% of support over Trump's 23%, but among Cubans, the preferences invert and Trump leads with 71% of support ahead of Biden's 23%.

These are the poll results when broken down by area:

Zone Biden Trump Other Undecided Central Florida 31% 55% 14% Tampa Bay 36% 53% 11% Southeast Florida 39% 51% 10%

Arizona Goes With Biden

Among Hispanics surveyed in Arizona, Biden leads with 64% of support compared to Trump's 28% and, similar to the prior two states, women and people under 50 are two groups where the Democratic nominee also leads over the current president.

These are the poll results when broken down by area:

Zone Biden Trump Other Undecided Maricopa County 65% 28% 1% 6% Pima County 71% 23% 3% 3% Rural Areas 54% 33% 4% 9%

Among Hispanics, Nevada Is Blue

The majority of Hispanics polled in Nevada (62%) favor Biden over Trump (29%). The Mexican population in the state also leans toward Biden with 69% supporting the Democratic candidate compared to Trump's 23% of support within that subgroup.

Additionally, independent voters in Nevada prefer Biden with 49% of support to Trump's 32%. About 13% of the independent voters polled remain undecided.

According to the poll, the majority of Hispanic women prefer Biden: 65% said they would vote for him, while 25% preferred the Republican candidate. The former vice president also led in all age groups: 65% of support from those under 50 and 59% of support from those over 50, compared to 27% and 31%, respectively, who want Trump to be reelected.

About the Poll

The polls in Nevada, Florida and Texas were conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy from Oct. 23 through Oct. 26, and in Arizona between Oct. 23. and Oct. 27.

A total of 500 registered Hispanic voters in each state were contacted by telephone using live interviewers. All those surveyed indicated they were likely to vote in the November general election.

Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched state voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect Hispanic voter registration by county.

The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 4.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all Hispanic voters in each state were surveyed. The margin for error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.

This article originally appeared on Telemundo.