‘The cost is lives': Democrats push back against federal cuts

Concern is growing for many across Massachusetts as federal cuts from the Department of Government Efficiency remain front and center.

Democrats warn that Medicaid is in the crosshairs, along with the Boston office of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

"The cost is lives," said Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts. "The cost is the support and wellbeing of our communities, every single day."

But generating lasting resistance to these cutbacks won't be easy. Republicans are in the control of the House and the Senate, with President Donald Trump in the White House, giving them leverage to reshape government.

"Elections have consequences, and there's not a lot that Democrats can do right now," said Moulton. "I'm working behind the scenes to try to get my Republican colleagues to just do the right thing, to just have the courage to speak up and tell the truth about what's happening — not just in my community, but in their communities."

Others on the GOP side don't see much daylight on the issue.

"I think our federal government is ripe for reexamination," said Mass GOP Chairwoman, Amy Carnevale. "The fact that our federal budget deficit is so high, currently, to have this realignment and reexamination of federal spending."

The clash of perspectives is likely to persist, with Democrats doing what they can to push back.

"So many people just don't understand the impact that these cuts are having," Moulton said.