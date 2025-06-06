‘This makes a lot of people afraid': Community responds to Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump issued a sweeping travel ban, fully prohibiting travel to the United States from 12 countries while implementing restrictions partial restrictions for seven others.

One of the countries included in the full travel ban is Haiti. We spoke with members of the Boston area's Haitian community on Thursday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This makes a lot of people afraid," said Haitians of Boston founder Sherri Cajuste. "Afraid to go back home and potentially not come back."

Boston boasts one of the largest Haitian populations in the U.S. Many of those who have spent decades living in the area expressed confusion over the president's plan.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

President Donald Trump signed a travel ban late Wednesday, banning nationals from 12 countries from traveling to the United States. Seven additional countries received a partial ban.

Charlot Lucien, a Haitian historian, said no one's ever heard of a systematic campaign of "assaulting people or destabilizing American society" by Haitians in the U.S.

"Haitians are not a threat at all," he said.

The countries with full travel bans include Afghanistan, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Countries with heightened restrictions on visitors include Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

"We are good citizens. We contribute to this community," said Carlina Velasquez of the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts. "Whatever is going on with a very small percentage of Venezuelan citizens that came here to damage our image, I don't think it's fair, whatever restrictions are going on against our community."

But Trump argues national security makes this move necessary.

"We want to keep bad people out of our country," Trump said at the Oval Office Thursday.

While policy perspectives play out, city leaders say they are committed to fighting back.

"We are going to continue doing what we can at the city level," said Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, who is a Haitian-American. "I condemn, unequivocally, what the Trump administration continues to do."