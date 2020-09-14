To Stop People Stealing His Trump Sign, Mass. Man Put Up an Electric Fence

A man has surrounded the Trump 2020 sign in his lawn in New Bedford, Massachusetts, with electrified wire in a bid to stop the thief or thieves who've taken other signs supporting the president.

John Oliveira, a New Bedford School Committee member, told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV that he had six signs taken -- though another sign encouraging people to vote was left in place -- and filed two police reports before putting up the makeshift fence.

"I believe in the president. Obviously, people didn't like it," he said. "Horse wire carries a charge. I mean, it'll certainly send a message."

Local police told the station that they were investigating the incidents.

Oliveira has a history using profanity toward colleagues on the school committee, according to South Coast Today, though he told the newspaper in 2019 that he ran for the post on a platform of upsetting the status quo and that "those outbursts are meant for a reason."

A Navy veteran, Oliveira has also spoken out about having post-traumatic stress disorder and getting help through the Wounded Warrior Project and Home Base, a treatment program run by the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital.