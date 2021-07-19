Top Mass. Republican to Step Down Over ‘Scurrilous and Demeaning' Post: Report

A top member of the Massachusetts Republican party is stepping down over what he called a "scurrilous and demeaning" post about him, the Boston Globe reports.

MassGOP Vice Chair Tom Mountain announced the move in an email to Republican State Committee, but fell short of naming the website the post appeared on.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“For the good of our Party, I will be stepping down as MassGOP Vice Chair immediately to focus on an effort to clear my name,” Mountain wrote in the e-mail, obtained by the Globe. “During the past few months of turmoil at the MassGOP, I’ve consistently said that incapable officers should step aside. Regardless of the truth about what happened, this blog post, and the conspiracy behind it, has rendered me incapable of serving as an effective officer of the MassGOP.”

The email comes after the blog Turtleboy Sports published a post with the headline: “Vice Chairman Of Mass GOP Leaves Tons Of Creepy Comments For Women On Facebook Including Underage Girls, Claims He Was Hacked.”

It also comes amid turmoil in the Massachusetts Republican party after a state committee member criticized a gay colleague for adopting kids

Mountain last month had this message for Debbie Martell, the Republican state committeewoman who circulated emails saying the choice of gay Republican congressional candidate Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette and his husband to adopt sickened her: "I told her you must resign, it's over, goodbye."

A Massachusetts Republican is under fire after she allegedly wrote that she was "sickened" that a GOP congressional candidate had adopted children with his husband.

Mountain added, "What she did was wrong. It was immoral. We don't have any room in the party for such things. And I'm not going to put up with it."

Mountain's actions stand in contrast to the MassGOP chairman, Jim Lyons, who Sossa-Paquette said responded to his pleas to stop the committeewoman's emails by saying he did not want get involved.