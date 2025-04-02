Education

Trump admin. terminated $106 million in Mass. K-12 education grants, state says

Gov. Maura Healey's office says the U.S. Department of Education terminated over $2 billion in grants across 41 states despite the Trump administration reaffirming to in February that Massachusetts had until next year to spend its portion of the funds

By Michael P. Norton

Boston, MA – January 22: Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announces her annual budget plan during a State House press conference. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

The Trump administration on Friday terminated $106 million in K-12 education grants for Massachusetts, the Healey administration said Tuesday, calling it an "illegal move."

In a press release, Gov. Maura Healey's office said the U.S. Department of Education notified all states at 5:03 p.m. Friday of its decision, effective at 5 p.m., to "end the federal Education Stabilization Fund liquidation period."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Healey's office said the decision terminated more than $2 billion in grants across 41 states, and asserted that in February, "the Trump Administration had just reaffirmed that Massachusetts had until March 2026 to spend the funds."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

According to Healey's office, the funds were intended to address pandemic-related learning loss, support building upgrades to address security and improve air quality, and to support professional development for educators, including helping emergency teacher license holders stay employed in public schools.

In a letter Friday to state education officials, U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon wrote that "extending deadlines for COVID-related grants, which are in fact taxpayer funds, years after the COVID pandemic ended is not consistent with the Department's priorities and thus not a worthwhile exercise of its discretion."

"After careful review, the Department is modifying the liquidation period to end on March 28, 2025," McMahon wrote. "The Department has concluded that the further extension of the liquidation period for the aforementioned grants, already well past the period of performance, was not justified. You and your subrecipients have had ample time to liquidate obligations."

The Trump administration is expected to announce a new round of tariffs on imports coming into the U.S. on Wednesday, which it's dubbed "Liberation Day." It's only going to raise costs for people in Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey said. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

The governor's office included in its press release statements from top Democrats in the Legislature.

"The Trump administration pretends to champion education by claiming it wants to empower states, but in reality, it is actively sabotaging states' ability to support our most vulnerable students," House Speaker Ronald Mariano said. "Canceling funds that schools have already built into their budgets is reckless, and shows a blatant disregard for the needs of our students and schools."

Districts affected by the cuts primarily serve cities, and include Springfield ($47.3 million), New Bedford ($15.6 million), Fitchburg ($6.6 million), Everett ($4.9 million), and Revere ($4.6 million).

More on Gov. Maura Healey

Donald Trump 23 hours ago

Healey demands answers from Trump administration after Tufts student detained

Trump Administration Mar 31

Healey says Trump is hurting the economy: ‘Tariffs are not a good thing for us'

Donald Trump Mar 31

‘Disturbing and alarming': Healey reacts to Trump's comments on third term

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

EducationMassachusettsDonald TrumpMaura Healey
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us