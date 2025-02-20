Trump flag in West Boylston Police Department sparks conflict

Tension is high in West Boylston, Massachusetts, over a Donald Trump flag inside a public building.

The conflict has led to accusations that some town leaders have acted inappropriately.

The battle began when new Town Administrator James Ryan saw a flag in support of President Trump inside the police gym, which is not in a public area.

He told West Boylston Police Chief Dennis Minnich to remove the flag, which he says he did.

The chief says the town administrator then sent someone into the police department to snoop around to see if the flag had been removed.

Minnich has now filed a complaint against Ryan for allegedly sending someone in unauthorized.

"I'm really incredibly disappointed and embarrassed by the behavior of the police chief," said resident Lessa Ashwell.

Others though say it was the town administrator who has acted improperly.

"There are better things Mr. Ryan can do to enrich our community," said resident Barbara Cardarelli. "Unfortunately, this is not one of them."

According to the West Boylston Select Board, there are no town rules regarding flags in public buildings.

The board will meet privately on Friday to determine if the town administrator did anything wrong, and if so, what kind of punishment there may be.