Trump offers $1,000 for undocumented immigrants to self-deport, but how will it work?

President Donald Trump is ready for a deal on immigration: $1,000 and a possible free flight back to one's home country in exchange for self-deportation.

That's the latest proposal from the Trump administration to encourage unauthorized immigrants to leave the country and save the government money.

A person would need to self-deport first before seeing any money from the government.

The Department of Homeland Security said that it's already helped sponsor several flights out of the country, and that thousands of people have self-deported.

ICE's director told the Boston Herald the sweep of immigrants in the city a few months ago "only scratched the surface."

Despite the incentives, some wonder if it's worth it.

"We're going to pay each one a certain amount of money, and we're going to get them a beautiful flight back to where they came from," Trump said during a press conference at the White House on Monday.

Those interested need to sign up on the CBP Home mobile app, introduced nearly two months ago as a replacement for CBP One, which allowed migrants to live temporarily in the U.S. under President Joe Biden. Migrants who entered using the earlier version of the app were told last month to leave "immediately."

It's unclear what qualifies a person to have their flight sponsored, or how or when they would receive payment. Customs and Border Protection did not provide specifics after being pressed by NBC10 Boston.

Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, said Monday that another incentive is a future chance to return "the legal way."

"If you want to take advantage, come back as a worker, a tourist visa, a visitor visa, a student visa, or have a U.S. citizen child, if you have one, petition for you in the future, leave yourself open to the opportunity of legal entry," he said.

But Boston-based immigration attorney Carmen Bello said people are weary after what she describes as Homan's broken promises — going after non-criminals when the administration had said it wouldn't.

"I don't know if that many people trust that the application will be used as expected," she said. "I don't know if that $1,000 is enough for a person to leave the United States and leave behind maybe years here in the United States, a job, maybe they have assets. So I think definitely, the first thing is to go and see an immigration attorney before taking the decision to register on this application."

A crowd gathered in East Boston on Sunday afternoon to protest after ICE has arrested dozens of immigrants in the city in recent months.

"If people don't take advantage of it, I do think the gloves are going to come off," said Jon Fetherston, a conservative podcaster in Massachusetts.

Fetherston used to run an immigrant shelter in the Bay State. He said the state tried a similar approach and failed to get people to pack up and leave.

"I think this is the last-ditch effort of the Trump administration, saying, 'Hey, you know, we're willing to work with you, we're willing to provide you a safe and legal way out of the country,'" he said.

DHS said it costs $17,000 to detain and deport someone. Self-deporting saves the government 70% of that cost.

Those who don't take the offer risk being detained, facing fines and possible jail time, and being barred from returning legally.

Dave Thomas, an East Boston resident from Barbados, believes it's Trump who needs to take another look at his offer.

"He and his cabinet need to have some kind of compassion for the foreigners," he said.

Others, like Melisa Juarez from Nicaragua, are trying to keep their heads down and keep working hoping to stay out of trouble and under the radar.

"Rent doesn't wait for us. Bills don't wait. We need to head out to work," she said.

Homan estimated 7,000 people have already self-deported since Trump took office.