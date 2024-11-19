Trump's incoming White House spokeswoman is remembered fondly in her native NH

New Hampshire's Karoline Leavitt is going from a small town streets to Pennsylvania Avenue, set to become the youngest ever White House press secretary after months fronting media interviews during Donald Trump's second successful presidential campaign.

Before any of that, Leavitt was a student at St. Anselm College, and the director of its Institute of Politics, Neil Levesque, remembers her well.

"She was really someone who engaged with politics and communications," said Levesque. "Every single thing you say in that job is watched around the world, you can't make mistakes. That said, she's one of the best I've seen in front of a camera."

After earning her bachelor's degree in communications and politics, Leavitt worked in local New Hampshire television, followed by interning in the first Trump White House and, in 2022, an unsuccessful bid to unseat Congressman Chris Pappas.

Despite coming up short, Republican Party leaders say Leavitt quickly moved forward.

"She called me and offered to help link me up with her fundraisers to help the party," said New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Chris Ager. "That's very rare that people share their fundraisers."

It's a mentality that's propelled her to the highest reaches of politics.

"She's extremely capable to do this job, she's a great pick," Ager said.

"She is very skilled, and I think she will be great in this role," Levesque said.

Leavitt declined to comment but said she appreciates the support coming out of her home stage. Her parents also told NBC10 Boston they're proud of the high-profile role their daughter is taking on.