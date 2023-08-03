Trump to campaign in New Hampshire next week

Former President Donald Trump will be campaigning in New Hampshire next week.

Trump will make remarks at an event at Windham High School Tuesday. He is slated to speak around 2:30 p.m.

This comes as Trump faces a swirl of legal troubles, including the most recent federal indictment for charges that he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidental election. He is expected to plead not guilty at a court appearance Thursday.

This is the third criminal case brought against Trump in the last six months. The others include a case out of New York alleging that he falsified business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor during the 2016 presidential campaign, and another case out of Florida accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, and refusing government demands to give them back. He pled not guilty in both cases.

Eyes are also on prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, who are expected to announce a decision on whether to charge the former president in an investigation into efforts to overturn election results in their state.

Despite the legal saga, Trump continues his 2024 campaign for president and is currently the dominant front-runner to claim the Republican nomination.