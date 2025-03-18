‘Very concerning': Healey highlights impact of NIH funding cuts to Boston Children's Hospital

There was a tone of woe and worry at Boston Children's Hospital Monday as the iconic health care facility operates in a state of flux.

The hospital fears its $230 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health could be cut off. Gov. Maura Healey said at least half of that total is at risk as President Donald Trump makes changes to the federal government.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"That means halting research into diseases that harm children," said Healey.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"That translates to discovery, that translates to new drugs, to new therapies," said Dr. Kevin Churchwell with Boston Children's Hospital.

Each Friday, staff learns of new areas where cuts may come, Churchwell said. Vaccine research has so far seen the biggest impacts.

"We have worked with the CDC and the FDA," he added. "We've seen just a stoppage of that."

But the Trump administration is staying the course, continuing to limit grants coming out of the NIH -- with many arguing the federal government has defied court orders to do so.

"Presidents, administrations, have followed federal court orders, always," said Healey. "It's very concerning."

Healey says that frustration must turn to action.

"It's important that we educate members of the Trump administration and President Trump about the impact of things like cuts to medical research," said Healey.

Rumored cuts to Medicaid were also spotlighted during the governor's remarks. The White House has said it does not plan to cut from that program, but Healey argues proposed tax cuts need to come from somewhere, pointing toward Medicaid.