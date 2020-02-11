Voters Head to the Polls in NH

It's finally here.

After months of preperation from candidates, New Hampshire's presidential primary has arrived.

Granite State voters will head to the polls as early as 6 a.m. on Tuesday. They'll be under scrutiny, after the results from the Iowa caucuses were delayed just a week ago due to technical problems.

A new NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll of likely New Hampshire primary voters, released Sunday, has Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in first place at 23%, followed by Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana at 20%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass. at 16% and Joe Biden, the former vice president, in fourth place at 14%.

President Donald Trump held a re-election rally at SNHU Arena in Manchester Monday evening, where his focus was on November.

“We are going to defeat the radical socialist Democrats,” Trump said to thousands in the crowd. “We are going to win New Hampshire in a landslide.”

Meanwhile in Durham, Sanders held a concert rally with rock band The Strokes at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the vote of the first town that reported. That likely won't have much bearing on the primary overall, as the town only has five registered voters.

Voters who are unsure of their polling place can find out on the secretary of state's website.