Voters to Choose Between Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl for Next Mass. Governor

Massachusetts will soon have its first new governor in nearly eight years, as voters head to the polls Tuesday to support either Maura Healey of Geoff Diehl.

Both candidates have said their confident heading into Election Day, but Democratic Healey has led every poll by 20 to 30 points over her Republican opponent.

We sat down with Republican Geoff Diehl just days before the former Massachusetts state representative's gubernatorial election against Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey.

Geoff Diehl is a former state representative and business owner who's campaigning on a platform about giving voters more power, protecting taxpayer dollars and building trust between the public and government.

"You know I’ve never really worried about the polls," Diehl said. "We always just worried about making sure we were able to get our message out there and reach the voters we’re able to reach. We think the audience that’s coming out to vote understand what’s at stake."

Healey, who is the current state attorney general, has campaigned on her plans to cut taxes, reduce housing costs and improve education.

With the election just days away, we sat down with Democrat Maura Healey, who is leading Republican Geoff Diehl in the polls for Massachusetts governor.

"They’re on board with an agenda that’s about delivering for people and not dividing them," Healey said.

Follow along Tuesday on NBC10 Boston's live blog featuring updates, voting results and more coverage of the 2022 midterms.

