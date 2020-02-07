Warren Apologizes to 6 Women of Color Who Left Nevada Office

Elizabeth Warren is apologizing to six women of color who left her presidential campaign office in Nevada before the state's caucuses on Feb. 22 because they felt marginalized and because their concerns weren't addressed by supervisors.

The Massachusetts senator said Thursday after an event in New Hampshire that she believes these women completely and is sorry they had a bad experience.

"I believe the women who have spoken up and believe them unequivocally. And I apologize to them personally," Warren said in a one-on-one interview with NBC10 Boston political reporter Alison King. "So, for me, this is about taking personal responsibility, which I do, and being determined that we will have accountability in this organization and keep doing better every day."

Warren says she understands "the long legacy of racism in this country and what it means" and is working with her team to address the women's concerns.

In the meantime, Warren is moving forward with her campaign, seemingly optimistic about New Hampshire, which holds its first-in-the-nation primary next week.

Coming in fourth in the most recent New Hampshire polls is not where Warren hoped to be just days before the primary, but she is confident she has laid the groundwork to have a solid showing on Tuesday.

When asked how she would convince New Hampshire voters that she can beat Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, Warren said, "I'm somebody who's actually gotten stuff done. I had the idea for the consumer agency, and I'm somebody who knows how to run a hard campaign and win. I will outwork, out organize, and outlast anyone."

Does Warren feel like the botched Iowa caucuses affected her campaign positively or negatively?

"You know, I don't really know. And the truth is, I'm just not focused on Iowa now," she said. "I'm focused here in New Hampshire and we've got 55 more states and territories after this."