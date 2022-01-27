SUPREME COURT

Biden Vows to Nominate 1st Black Woman to Supreme Court by End of February

Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the Supreme Court at the end of the current term

President Joe Biden formally announced the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, thanking him for his "remarkable" service and reaffirming his commitment to nominate the court's first Black woman justice.

"It's long overdue in my opinion," Biden said.

Biden praised Breyer as a model public servant and promised a nominee by the end of February.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, he has focused on nominating a diverse group of judges to the federal bench, not just in race but also in professional expertise. He installed five Black women on federal appeals courts, with three more nominations pending before the Senate.

Biden has already met personally with at least one top nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, Breyer’s former clerk worked at the U.S. Sentencing Commission and has been a federal trial court judge since 2013 in the District of Columbia. The two met when Biden interviewed her for her current post as an appeals court judge in the D.C. circuit, where she has served since last June.

Early discussions about a successor are focusing on Brown Jackson, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations. Jackson and Kruger have long been seen as possible nominees.

Breyer has been a justice since 1994, appointed by President Bill Clinton. Along with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he opted not to step down the last time the Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during Barack Obama’s presidency. Ginsburg died in September 2020, and then-President Donald Trump filled the vacancy with a conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett.

Breyer’s departure won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court because his replacement will almost certainly be confirmed by a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest majority. It will make conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court. Thomas turns 74 in June.

Democrats are planning a swift confirmation, perhaps even before Breyer officially steps down.

The Associated Press/NBC

