‘We feel good about where things are going': Josh Shapiro campaigns for Kamala Harris in NH

Six days remain to campaign in the presidential race, and no stone is being left unturned.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made multiple stops in New Hampshire Wednesday in support of Kamala Harris and Granite State gubernatorial candidate Joyce Craig.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"We feel good about where things are going, but you've got to run through the tape here in New Hampshire," Shapiro said.

The Granite State still appears to be a priority for the Harris-Walz campaign. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey have all passed through in recent weeks.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Political analyst Scott Spradling says the strategy is smart.

"This is an enthusiasm build for Democrats in New Hampshire," Spradling said. "The idea here is, 'We can win this thing if our people turn out.'"

That said, it's been an up-and-down week for the Harris campaign. At first, it seized on comments from a comedian who called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally. But then, she had to respond after President Joe Biden seemed to counter that by disparaging Trump supporters.

"That's not a way I would ever speak about a fellow Pennsylvanian or a fellow American," said Shapiro. "But the focus here is not on Joe Biden, it needs to be on the difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump."

Election workers and experts in Pennsylvania are looking to instill confidence in the election process after former President Donald Trump raised unfounded claims in the final stretch of the election.

Shapiro will bring that mindset back to Pennsylvania, where Trump has ramped up baseless claims of election fraud in recent days.

"The people who are working on this election, Republican and Democratic clerks alike, are doing an outstanding job," Shapiro said. "Donald Trump keeps trying to do what he did in 2020, throw gasoline on the fire, make all kinds of noise, create chaos and undermine faith in the system."

The Keystone State is expected to play a pivotal role in deciding the election.

"It's a toss-up, it's a close race," said Shapiro. "We're not afraid of that because in Pennsylvania, the last two races have come down to less than a point."

Shapiro won't be the last high-profile Democratic surrogate coming through New Hampshire this year. Former President Bill Clinton is expected to pass through the Granite State in the final days before the election.