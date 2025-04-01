‘We must act': How Mass. is responding to federal funding threats

With outrage growing in Washington and at home in Massachusetts over perceived threats to Social Security, veterans' benefits and education, Massachusetts' Democratic-controlled state Senate on Tuesday announced plans to respond.

“We are committed to protecting our residents,” Senate President Karen Spilka said.

“No one is coming to rescue us. We must act,” state Sen. Cindy Friedman said.

The Senate Steering and Policy Committee is set to focus on crafting counter-Trump policies, with emphasis on taking away concern and fear felt by some Bay Staters.

“By meeting with all the Senate chairs, who are experts in their subject matters, who hear things, we want to empower all senators,” Spilka said.

State Republicans called out what they described as a lack of detail.

“I think it’s laughable,” said Logan Trupiano, with the Massachusetts Republican Party. “They don’t have any policies that they’re going after, all they’re doing is screaming at the rooftop, yelling about Trump.”

Democrats on Beacon Hill seem to be prepared to move in lockstep. House Speaker Ron Mariano wrote in a statement, "The House is acutely aware of the devastating impact President Trump’s actions are already having here in Massachusetts and we look forward to working with Governor Healey and our colleagues in the Senate to protect our residents however we can."

“We are ready to act,” Spilka said.

The Senate Steering and Policy Committee does not currently have any hearings scheduled and no start date has been officially named.