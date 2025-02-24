West Boylston fires town administrator amid police station Trump flag conflict

Leaders in West Boylston, Massachusetts, have fired the town administrator after his conflict with the police chief over a Donald Trump flag inside the department.

Town Administrator James Ryan, whose lawyer said last week would be terminated by the West Boylston Select Board, confronted West Boylston Police Chief Dennis Minnich after seeing the Trump flag inside the police gym.

Ryan told Minnich to remove the flag, which he says he did. The chief says the town administrator then sent someone into the police department to snoop around to see if the flag had been removed.

Minnich responded by filing a complaint against Ryan for allegedly sending someone in unauthorized.

The select board voted 4-1 Monday to terminate Ryan.

Ryan's attorney, John Clifford, said in a statement Thursday that the select board had "decided to terminate Mr. Ryan based solely on Chief Minnich's allegations." He said it was a meeting, "not a hearing, as the outcome is a foregone conclusion."

"I asked that Chief Minnich be present at this event to testify in support of his allegations, and to be cross-examined. I am informed Chief Minnich will not be produced as a witness, presumably because he has refused to do so, and because the Select Board is unwilling to direct him to be there," Clifford wrote.

People in town were split on the issue at last week's meeting.

"I'm really incredibly disappointed and embarrassed by the behavior of the police chief," said resident Lessa Ashwell.

Others though say it was the town administrator who has acted improperly.

"There are better things Mr. Ryan can do to enrich our community," said resident Barbara Cardarelli. "Unfortunately, this is not one of them."

According to the West Boylston Select Board, there are no town rules regarding flags in public buildings. But Clifford said his client's job is to make sure West Boylston provides services, including public safety, "in an efficient and professional manner, without political influence," and that "Chief Minnich obviously sees his role differently."

"Rather than discuss his concerns with the Town Administrator or seek a legal opinion as to whether it was appropriate to have such material in a public building, Chief Minnich elected to turn this into a political circus, embarrassing himself and West Boylston in the process," Clifford wrote.

