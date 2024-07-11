politics

‘With sadness,' Vt. Sen. Welch calls on Biden to withdraw from race, first Senate Dem to do so

In an opinion piece for the Washington Post published Wednesday evening, Welch wrote that “the stakes could not be higher”

President Joe Biden’s candidacy remains under scrutiny as the first Senate Democrat, Peter Welch of Vermont, publicly called for Biden to end his campaign on Wednesday.

In an opinion piece for the Washington Post published Wednesday evening, Welch wrote that “the stakes could not be higher.”

“We cannot unsee President Biden’s disastrous debate performance,” Welch wrote. “We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions raised since that night.”

The first-term senator said he is calling on Biden to withdraw “with sadness.”

“Vermont loves Joe Biden,” Welch said. “President Biden and Vice President Harris received a larger vote percentage here than in any other state. But regular Vermonters are worried that he can’t win this time, and they’re terrified of another Trump presidency.”

