Worcester City Council meeting ends early as protesters fill chamber

A large group of protesters flooded into a city council meeting Tuesday in Worcester, Massachusetts, causing it to end abruptly.

Worcester City Manager Eric Batista said one person, who was not named, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and vandalizing property.

The Telegram & Gazette reported that around 7:45 p.m., during the public-comments portion of the meeting at City Hall, the voices of a group protesting against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement began to be heard inside the Esther Howland Chamber.

"About a dozen residents had gotten a chance to speak on various items when a resident's comments were drowned out by chants that crept in from the lower floors of the building and then entered the chamber," the newspaper wrote. "Some masked protesters held signs that said 'Due Process for All,' 'No Kings,' and '(Expletive) ICE.'"

Videos posted to social media showed people in masks in the council chamber cursing at Batista and Mayor Joseph Petty.

Batista said police were called to City Hall and that aside from the one arrest, protesters left the building peacefully.

"Let me be clear: the City of Worcester respects the right to gather and protest peacefully, within the bounds of the law and appropriate venues," the city manager wrote in a statement. "The interior of City Hall is not a place of public assembly and last night's disruption was unacceptable."

Petty told the Telegram he decided to put the meeting on hold until a later date out of safety concerns.

"I share the frustration with ICE, and I share the frustration with the Trump administration," the mayor said, according to the newspaper. "But this is not the way to peacefully protest, either. People were there to speak about the people's business, and they couldn't. They were scared."

At-Large City Councilor Thu Nguyen, who is nonbinary and has been on a leave of absence since alleging transphobia from colleagues, called for the protest in a Facebook post Monday, giving the address of City Hall as the location in a graphic reading "Abolish ICE: Solidarity with LA."

"Leave your phone at home," Nguyen wrote. "Wear a mask."

Sharing a video from the chamber, they wrote, "Worcester City Council just recessed after community came in chanting ICE out of Worcester now!"

District 2 City Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, also posting a video of the protest, blamed Nguyen and two other members of the body for disrupting the meeting.

"This was not activism — it was obstruction, driven by Councilors Khrystian King, Etel Haxhiaj, and Thu Nguyen," Mero-Carlson wrote. "Councilor Nguyen, who helped orchestrate the disruption, refuses to even show up to council chambers and face the people they represent — all while collecting a taxpayer-funded salary."

Mero-Carlson added, "I fully support the right to peaceful protest, including opposition to ICE policies — but the Council Chambers is not the place to stage national political grandstanding. The people of Worcester deserve better."

The Telegram wrote that it unsuccessfully attempted to reach Mero-Carlson, Nguyen and King for comment.

Haxhiaj told the Telegram in a Text message, "It's not surprising that Councilor Mero-Carlson continues to malign, attack and smear the colleagues she disagrees with and personally dislikes."

Earlier this month, Worcester police confirmed to NBC10 Boston that they had brought criminal charges against Haxhiaj over her actions during a chaotic ICE operation on May 8. The Telegram reported that the charges against her include assault and battery on a police officer and interfering with police.

During the confrontation, Worcester police officers could be seen holding a 16-year-old girl's face to the ground while ICE agents detained her mother.

The incident, and the actions of local police during it, have sparked a series of protests in the city in subsequent weeks.