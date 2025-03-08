Wu ‘felt like people's minds were made up' before Wednesday's hearing

With some Republicans threatening to recommend criminal charges against Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and three other mayors over their cities' immigration policies after Wednesday's hearing, Wu said Friday that the city is legally "on solid ground."

Wu testified at Republican-led House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing regarding sanctuary cities, alongside Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York Mayor Eric Adams -- all Democrats.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"At times, you could see that it really felt like people's minds were made up, and that this was a political situation," Wu said in Boston Friday in her first public comments since returning from Washington.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The state GOP was not impressed with the mayor's performance.

"Mayor Wu was the only one who could not account for how many illegal immigrants are in Boston and how much the city spends on services to illegal immigrants," said Logan Trupiano of the Massachusetts Republican Party.

While some Republicans in Congress say they are planning to ask the U.S. Department of Justice to consider charges against the mayors, Wu defended the city's actions Wednesday, and she did the same back in Boston.

"We are on solid ground," Wu said. "The city follows city, state and federal laws."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu pushed back against Republican lawmakers during a hearing on sanctuary cities while Bostonians on both sides of the argument sounded off at City Hall Plaza.

The mayor acknowledged her preparation for her testimony cost $650,000. She said she wished the money didn't need to be spent, but she expressed satisfaction with the results.

"Each of the mayors going in had a story to tell," she said. "I was very proud that Boston has been a beacon for everyone, in terms of safety, in terms of progress."

The mayor says her office is still cooperating to make sure Congress gets all the information and materials it needs as part of the investigation.