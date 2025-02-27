Wu, other mayors targeted in House GOP video ahead of sanctuary city hearing

In what may be described as a "hype" video released by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is a featured player.

The video looks ahead to next Wednesday's congressional hearing on sanctuary cities, at which Wu will testify.

"That looks like the buildup to a sporting event," said Suffolk University Professor Ken Cosgrove, an expert in political marketing.

He says the video is an effective tool in driving up interest in a congressional hearing.

"It's a pretty interesting approach, and it's trying to educate the public," said Cosgrove. "Trying to position the Democrats as being on the side of criminal migrants and trying to raise questions about whether we've been so compassionate that we've lost the country or not."

Wu and the mayors of New York, Chicago and Denver have been called to testify next week about their policies on sanctuary cities and whether they'll cooperate with President Donald Trump's deportation plans.

"It's not fair to the American taxpayers, to taxpayers here in the commonwealth, to be housing people that come in from countries that we don't even know where they're coming from," said Janet Fogarty, Republican National Committeewoman for Massachusetts. "They come in without papers, and they come straight to Massachusetts, where they know they can get free benefits."

Sanctuary cities are typically municipalities that limit cooperation with federal authorities when it comes to undocumented residents.

With Boston's sanctuary city policy under scrutiny from the Trump administration and the Republican majority in the House, Mayor Michelle Wu stepped out of the city and visited prominent immigrant support group La Colaborativa in Chelsea, taking questions from people she called "the type of inspiration that members of Congress need to know about."

The committee says it wants to hold sanctuary city mayors accountable for their actions.

"Well unfortunately, this is turning into sort of a circus," said Rep. Stephen Lynch, a Massachusetts Democrat who sits on the House Oversight Committee.

He says there is a need for a substantive hearing on sanctuary cities, but doesn't think it'll happen next week.

"They've done this in the past," said Lynch. "They gin it up, it becomes more of a show and more of entertainment than it is serious oversight."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Wu's office for a comment on the video, but has not yet heard back.