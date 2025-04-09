‘You shouldn't avoid conflict,' Tania Fernandes Anderson says as she returns to Boston City Hall

A day after announcing she would plead guilty to federal corruption charges and resign from the Boston City Council, Tania Fernandes Anderson returned to City Hall Wednesday.

The councilor, who represents District 7, spoke with NBC10 Boston about the months since her December arrest.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"I'm not just a mom to two boys, as you know, I have actually four sons, with my stepsons. I'm soon to be a grandma," she said. "How do I do the right thing to ensure that my family is safe, is stable?"

NBC10 Boston political commentator Sue O'Connell reacts as a constituent of former Boston City Council Tania Fernandes Anderson, who has resigned over a federal corruption case against her. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Fernandes Anderson, 46, represents Dorchester, Roxbury, Fenway and parts of the South End. She is accused of pocketing $7,000 in a kickback scheme that unfolded in a city hall bathroom with a relative who works on her staff.

She is pleading guilty to a count each of wire fraud and theft involving federal funds, according to a copy of the plea agreement shared by prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts. Four counts are being dropped.

Prosecutors are recommending that she serve a year and one day in prison, with three years of probation. They also recommended that she pay $13,000 in restitution.

Boston city councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in a kickback scheme, announced Tuesday that she plans to resign from her post after agreeing to sign a plea deal in the federal corruption case against her. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Fernandes Anderson told NBC10 Boston why she returned to work Wednesday.

"You shouldn't avoid conflict," she said. "You should face it, you should grow, you should take accountability."

NBC10 Boston asked Fernandes Anderson if she's concerned that the trust of her constituents may have been violated.

"Of course," she responded.

She said that due to the ongoing case, she was unable to answer questions about why she is pleading guilty and whether she views this as an error she brought on herself.

City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, charged in a kickback scheme, will enter a guilty plea and step down from her role.

Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune said she would help fill the void caused by the scandal and the pending resignation.

"We're going to continue working in partnership, as well, with the mayor's office to make sure that Roxbury residents, and the residents of all of District 7, have their representation during this challenging time," she said.

"We're going to make sure to reach out to community leaders, to residents, and be on the ground to make sure that their concerns and issues are still represented," added Councilor-at-Large Henry Santana.

"It's an incredibly unfortunate situation," Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. "Residents of District 7 and across the city rightly should have representation, and public officials rightly should be held to a high standard. So I called initially for resignation months ago."

Louijeune explained that, if Fernandes Anderson's resignation comes prior to May 8, there would be a special election for the seat, but that certain steps must be taken first.

"When that notice is given, the charter is very clear that the city clerk must notify the city council of the vacancy, and the provisions of the special election will then come into effect," Louijeune said.

Fernandes Anderson says her attention is now shifting to life beyond this moment.

"I've been through many changes and many hardships," "Ugly circumstances, beautiful ones, all make up a part of your journey. I'm optimistic and I humble myself."

Fernandes Anderson issued the following statement Tuesday:

I have decided to plead guilty and resolve the case brought against me. I would like to apologize to my constituents, supporters, and all who have been impacted.

Please forgive me.

I will be resigning. It is the right thing to do. In coming days, I will evaluate transition plans and timeline with the District 7 Advisory Council. I will do everything possible to make an orderly exit to ensure my constituents’ needs are met.

I will have more to say at the appropriate time in court but I will not be commenting further beyond this statement. I pray that the press will respect my privacy, as well as the privacy of my family.